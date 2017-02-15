Avoid sex 24 hours after donating blood - Donors advised

This is because; donating blood reduces the energy level of the individual and makes sexual activities unsafe for men within the period.

Blood donors, especially men, have been advised to avoid any sexual activity within 24 hours after donating blood.

The Volta Regional Blood Donor Organiser, Mr Vincent Kwasi Fekpe, gave this advice at the sixth MTN Blood Donation exercise in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, to mark this year’s Valentine Day events.

He said ladies and women have no restriction because, “they only receive but our guys and men must not try it. You may collapse and be brought back to the hospital.”

Hundreds of young people, mainly Senior High School students donated blood to stock the Volta Regional Hospital Blood Bank during the exercise.

Mr Raymond Tibson, MTN Sales Manager in charge of the Volta Region said the annual event was to contribute to saving lives.

He said the target was to collect 2017 pints of blood nationwide through the 12 MTN blood donation centres across the country on Valentine Day.

Mr Tibson said since 2012, MTN has collected 3,715 pints of blood nationwide and expressed gratitude to the donors.