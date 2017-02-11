Atwima Kwanwoma District needs good roads

Atwima Kwanwoma District Director of Health Comfort Soglo has observed that the poor nature of the road linking the district, particularly its capital Foase, to Kumasi is greatly affecting the people’s access to quality health care.

She said patients referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi for emergency care sometimes lost their lives before they arrived due to the deplorable nature of the road.

“Oftentimes, patients referred to go for emergency care in Kumasi lose their lives because the road from Foase to Kumasi is very bad. We must not sit back and watch people die needlessly all because of a bad road. Something must be done about the situation,” she emphasised.

Madam Soglo made this observation at the Atwima Kwanwoma District Annual Health Performance Review for 2016 at Foase.

She said the poor nature of roads in the district was a huge challenge for health personnel working in the district, as they were unable to discharge their duties effectively.

She, therefore, called on the district assembly and the government, as well as public-spirited persons, to come to the aid of the district by helping with the construction of roads in the district, particularly the one linking Foase to Kumasi.

The Atwima Kwanwoma District is a cocoa-growing area that stood the chance of benefitting from the implementation of a recent intervention by government to improve roads in cocoa-growing areas in the country; but till date, the district has not benefitted from the scheme.