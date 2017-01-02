At the 36th Kristo Asafo Mission Technology fair (Photos)

The founder and leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission (KAM), Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, has urged the Nana Addo government to prioritise science and technology for the rapid development of the nation.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo was of the view that the world was moving at a faster pace in the areas of science and technology, and Ghana could not be naïve about that development.

He was speaking at the 36th annual KAM technology exhibition on the theme “Promoting religion, science and technology for socio-economic transformation” in Accra last Sunday.

He also appealed to the Akufo-Addo led government to support the various technological products in the country especially from the Kantanka Technological Centre of Excellence (KTCE) at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region.

This year new products manufactured by the apostle and his team of engineers from the KTCE were put on display.

They included a V8 locally-made car engine block, a three wheeled motorbike, a robotic welding machine, a special smoke detector, and tower weapons for warfare.

There were also various demonstrations by the engineers on how the machines work to the delight of the guests at the function.

Some of the guests present were the Vice Chancellors of the University for Development Studies (UDS) and the University of Ghana, Prof Gabriel Ayum Teye and Prof Ebenezer Oduro Owusu; the President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Mr James Asare Adjei; the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo; and the Director of Academic Affairs of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso.

They were conducted around at the exhibition centre at Awoshie in Accra by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kantanka Automobile Limited, Mr Kwadwo Safo Jnr.