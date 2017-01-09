Ashh FM suspends 'missing' Dasebre Dwamena

For casting a slur on the image of the radio station he worked for by faking his disappearance, the management of Kumasi based Ashh FM has suspended indefinitely one of its reporters, Dasebre Agyei Dwamena.

Dwamena, 54, faked his disappearance on December 7, 2016, only to show up last Saturday January 7, 2017.

The station has asked him to pack bag and baggage and leave for casting a slur on its image with his conduct.

A statement signed and issued by Stella Wilson-Agyapong, Chief Executive Officer of Kencity Media Limited, owners of the station expressed disappointment about the unprofessional behaviour of Dwamena for absenting himself from duty without notice and thereby creating unnecessary anxiety among management, his family, colleagues, and the general public.

“Management finds the explanation he gave for his disappearance to be untenable and unacceptable and has therefore decided to suspend him indefinitely pending the conclusion of the Police investigations,” the statement said.

“Management takes this opportunity to thank the general public for the show of concern, in diverse ways during those moments,” it added.

Dwamena, on December 7, 2016 was scheduled to provide media coverage of the 2016 general elections in the Bekwai Constituency where he used the opportunity to exercise his franchise at his home town, Akyeremade near Kokofu in the same constituency.

He was said to have made a report from different polling stations that day but attempts by the radio station to contact him for polling station and collation centre results proved futile.

A formal complaint was lodged with the Police for a search for him.

A bounty of GH¢33,000 was placed on him but the search for him came to naught till he personally informed his employers he was in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region.

It emerged last Saturday that he went into a self imposed hiding.

According to him, he hid himself to pray for the victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 general elections.

He was not seen between December 7, 2016 and January 7, 2017 and when he finally emerged, he said he was hiding in a hotel room in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region.

Explaining the rationale for his action on radio last Sunday, Dwamena said he deliberately went into hiding to pray for the NPP from the day of the election till the day of the swearing in.

He said there was no need to make his intentions known then and used the opportunity to thank all and sundry who joined in the search for him during the period.

Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Follow @enochfrimpong