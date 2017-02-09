Ashaiman records more certified marriages

The Ashaiman Municipal Marriage and Divorce Registrar, Ms Anne Asante, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said there was significant increase over the 845 certified in 2015.

The Ashaiman Municipal Registry for Marriages and Divorce registered a total of 1,008 ordinance marriages in 2016.

Ms Asante further indicated that a number of divorce cases were also reported at her office but were referred to the Ashaiman Circuit Court which is mandated to grant those requests.

Meanwhile, checks at the Ashaiman Circuit Court revealed that a total of 55 divorce cases were filed before it in 2016.

A Court Clerk at the Ashaiman Circuit Court, Mr Geoffrey Botchway, said out of the 55 cases, 10 were successfully adjudicated and disposed of, while the rest were still pending.

Matrimonial laws

Mr Botchway explained that a marriage must be two years old or more before a spouse could file for divorce at the court under the matrimonial laws of Ghana.

He further stated that a marriage could be dissolved based on proven bigamy, adultery, abandonment of matrimonial home and irresponsible behaviour.

Meanwhile, the Kpone-Katamanso District Marriage and Divorce Registrar, Mr Eric Quardey, mentioned unemployment, religion and lack of transparency among couples as some major causes of divorce requests received by his outfit.

The Kpone-Katamanso District also registered a total of 652 and 300 marriages in 2016 and 2015, respectively with 45 registered in January this year.