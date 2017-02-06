Asantehene to introduce 83-year-old sister as new Asantehemaa

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is expected to introduce his eldest and 83-year-old sister, Nana Ama Konadu, as the next Asantehemaa to succeed Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, who passed on in November last year.

Nana Ama Konadu popularly called Nana Panin is the first daughter of the late Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

One of quite a few remarkable incidents in the life of the late Nana Afia Kobi was that, it took the intervention of a traditional priest to make her deliver safely and with ease, her first daughter in the person of Nana Ama Konadu.

Nana Ama Konadu (pictured below) was a product of Nana Afia Kobi's first marriage to Opanin Kofi Fofie of Besease, near Atimatim in the Kwabre District of Ashanti.

According to Graphic Online’s Kumasi reporter, Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor, she is expected to be introduced at the 80th day observance of the passing on of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

Early on, there was jubilation in the palace of the queen mother when word went round that Nana Ama Konadu had been chosen.

This was after she had been introduced to the Gyaase clan in the queen mother's house.

The Asantehene was expected to introduce her to Asanteman later.

This was after the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II introduced Nana Ama Konadu as the new Asantehemaa to the Gyaase at the Queen Mother's Palace on Monday. On the extreme left is the Kokofuhemaa, Osagyefo Kusiwah Mmua-Baayie who was the caretaker Queen mother after the passing of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II. PICTURES BY EMMANUEL BAAH

Below is a list of past Asante Queen Mothers

1. Nana Nyarko Kusiamoa ( 1695 – 1722 )

2. Nana Nkatia Abamo ( 1722 – 1740 )

3. Nana Akua Afriyie ( 1740 – 1768 )

4. Nana Konadu Yiadom I ( 1768 – 1809 )

5. Nana Akosua Adoma ( 1809 – 1819 )

6. Nana Ama Serwaa ( 1819 – 1828 )

7. Nana Yaa Dufie ( 1828 – 1836 )

8. Nana Afua Sarpon ( 1836 – 1857 )

9. Nana Afua Kobi I ( 1857 – 1884 )

10. Nana Yaa Akyaa ( 1884 – 1917 )

11. Nana Konadu Yiadom II ( 1917 – 1945 )

12. Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko ( 1945 – 1977 )

13. Nana Afua Serwaa Kobi Ampem II ( 1977 – 2016)

