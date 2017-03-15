He is alleged to have led the group of men who assaulted a police officer on January 9, 2017 at the Flagstaff House.

Jabil has been accused of assaulting a public officer contrary to section 205 (A) of the Criminal Offences Act, Act 29, 1960.

An Accra Circuit Court has issued a warrant for the immediate arrest of Mumuni Jabil of the New Patriotic Party’s Invincible Forces.

Jabil is said to be 45 years old, dark in complexion and hails from Tamale in the Northern Region.

A police wanted notice issued and signed by ASP Joseph B. Darkwah, Public Relations Officer of the CID asked anyone with information on Jabil to contact the CID Headquarters on telephone numbers 024 0 666 594, 027 7 311 866 or report to the nearest police station.

Narrative

A video had gone viral on social media and sections of the mainstream media suggesting that a police officer at the Presidency had been brutalised by some unidentified men on the premises of the Flagstaff House.

The incident reportedly happened on President Akufo-Addo’s first day in office at the Flagstaff House after his inauguration on January 7, 2017.

In the video, the police officer, identified as ASP Nanka Bruce, sought refuge in a police vehicle to avoid further molestation by his attackers.

The police officer, who was believed to be part of the guards at the Flagstaff House during the John Mahama administration, was stopped and brutalised, forcing the police officer to run for his life.

The three-minute video showed senior police officers struggling to restore order, but to no avail.

Reactions

Since that incident, social commentators and political activists, especially from the other side of the political divide, have called for full-scale investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the alleged brutality.

While giving the assurance that effective investigations would be done on the issue, Mr Mustapha Hamid during a visit to Graphic Communications Group Limited recently expressed reservations about the manner in which the tape alleging the brutality was put into the public domain.

Read also: Government to investigate alleged brutality on police officer

"It is wrong to send a tape about happenings at the Flagstaff House to the public. So our investigations will be comprehensive and will include all those angles," Mr Hamid said.

He indicated that no stone would be left unturned to get to the root of the matter.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service is investigating the matter hence the bench warrant for the arrest of Mumuni Jabil.

