The two were returning from Kwame Danso in a Nissan Patrol vehicle, with registration number GM 9876-16, after they had attended a wedding ceremony when the robbers attacked them at 5:00 a.m.

One prison officer, Assistant Chief Officer, Nana Yaw Antwi, was shot dead, while another, Sergeant Paul Gyan, sustained gunshot wounds in an armed robbery attack at Akokoa, a suburb of Atebubu in the Brong Ahafo Region at dawn on March 6, 2017.

The Atebubu/Amantin District Commander of Police, Superintendent Joseph Atsu Dzineku, told the Daily Graphic that the robbers blocked the road and fired at the officers soon after their vehicle had pulled up.

According to him, they robbed their victims of a pistol and an unspecified amount of money, after which they fled.

Robbery attacks

Supt Dzineku said the incidence of armed robbery had become rampant in the area, adding that the March 6 incident was the third in one month.

He stated that with the previous two incidents, the police received distress calls and made follow-ups but nothing serious really happened.

Supt Dzineku said the police had mounted a search for the robbers, and were following up on two names which had come up after the incident.

According to the Brong Ahafo Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Prisons Service (GPS), ASP Johann Nartey, the deceased and Sgt Gyan were stationed at the headquarters of the GPS.

ASP Nartey said the Nissan Patrol vehicle, which was being driven by Nana Antwi, belonged to a brother of Sgt Gyan, the officer who was injured during the incident.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the St Mathias Catholic Hospital at Yeji for preservation, while Sgt Gyan is currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The two ladies who were travelling with the prison officers, according to Supt Gyan, however, escaped unhurt.

