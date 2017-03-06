Apostolic Nunciature marks 40 years’ diplomatic relations with Ghana.

In attendance were members of the Diplomatic Corps, former President Jerry John John Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, traditional rulers, as well as Papal knights and dames.

The Apostolic Nunciature in Ghana last Friday held a reception to commemorate its 40 years of diplomatic relations with Ghana.

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, represented the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an address, the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, the Most Rev. Jean Marie-Speich, acknowledged the relations between Ghana and the Holy See.

Significant role

He noted that the Catholic Church had played and continued to play significant roles in the development of the country.

The church, he said, had done a lot in the areas of health, education and peace-building.

He observed that the celebration of 40 years of diplomatic relations between Ghana and the Holy See was significant.

According to him, negotiations for diplomatic relations between the two countries started when Mr Edward Akufo-Addo was President, although diplomatic relations became actualised when General I. K. Acheampong was Head of State.

Forty years down the line, the Most Rev. Marie-Speich said, the relations “are being celebrated when Nana Akufo-Addo, Mr Edward Akufo-Addo’s son, is President.”

For his part, Mr Dzamesi acknowledged the work of the Catholic Church in resolving the Alavanyo-Nkonya conflict when he was the Volta Regional Minister.