Another incident of suicide was recorded Monday morning at Jericho in the Ashaiman Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The man, yet to be identified and believed to be in his thirties, was found hanging on a neem tree at a site near at the Ashaiman irrigation development area.

He was in a pair of jeans trousers and had not shirt on.

Some residents in the area told Graphic Online they found the man hanging on the tree Monday morning.

The residents claimed the deceased is not a known person in the community and there was no suicide note to tell what the motive for the action was.

The Assembly man for the Nii Doku Electoral Area, Mr Yusif Gariba told journalists that he received a call around 6am from a member of the community watchdog committee that a young man believed in his thirties had allegedly committed suicide.

The incident has since been reported to the police.

There were three separate reported incidents of suicide last week at Achimota, New Tafo and on the University of Ghana, Legon campus.

Below are related suicide cases in the last one month

Driver commits suicide in Half-Assini

Legon student allegedly commits suicide

Police suspect foul play in Achimota suicide

JHS student commits suicide at Akyem Osiem

First year KNUST student commits suicide