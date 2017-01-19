Amissah-Arthur to run for Presidency in 2020?

Posters have popped-up on social media suggesting that former Vice-President , Kwesi Amissah-Arthur will contest the 2020 presidential election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

It is unclear where the campaign posters emanated from but it shows a serious looking Amissah-Arthur and the caption, "Eye Zu, Amissah Arthur for 2020".

The Daily Graphic reported last week that former President John Dramani Mahama won't run in 2020 with his immediate family insisting that he should call time on local politics.

Amissah-Arthur campaign poster making the rounds

Mr Amissah-Arthur, a former governor of the Bank of Ghana was appointed vice president in 2012 after the demise of the late President John Atta Mills.

He was preceded by John Mahama in that office and the pair contested and won the 2012 elections later that year.

The Mahama/Amissah-Arthur ticket were however unsuccessful in their re-election bid in 2016, losing to the New Patriotic Party in the presidential polls.