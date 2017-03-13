The visit was to introduce the group to the former President, who is an alumnus of Oxford University in the United Kingdom (UK), and formally invite him to be a patron of the association.

A delegation of the Oxford and Cambridge Society of Ghana (OXCAM), an association of Ghanaian alumni of Oxford and Cambridge universities, has paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence in Accra.

It was also meant to allow members of the group to interact with him and also reminisce about their campus days. The group also presented the former President with a portrait of him engraved on glass.

More than 60 members of the association were present at the event.

Expertise

President Kufuor, in his address to the group, urged the members to use their expertise and the knowledge they acquired at Oxford and Cambridge to help the less privileged in society.

“Oxford and Cambridge shaped your future. Use the benefits to help society, especially the less privileged,’’ he said.

A Co-Chairperson of OXCAM, Dr Emefa Takyi Amoako, explained that the aim of the association was to bring together Ghanaian alumni of the two prestigious institutions to have a positive impact on society.

She said the association intended to establish a scholarship scheme and engage in other worthy causes that would help the needy.