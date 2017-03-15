The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated four more people to serve as ministers of state and fifty deputy ministerial nominees for parliamentary consideration as appointees in his government.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo urged the house to approve the nominees which included the President of the Central University College (CUC), Professor Kwesi Yankah, who has been nominated as a Minister of State at the Ministry of Education in charge of Tertiary education.

The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Ms Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, has also been nominated as a Minister of State at the Office of the President in charge of Public Procurement.

The two other ministers of state are Brian Acheampong at the Office of the President and Dr Nurah Gyelle at the Ministry of Agriculture.