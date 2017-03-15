The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated four more people to serve as ministers of state and fifty deputy ministerial nominees for parliamentary consideration as appointees in his government.
In a letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo urged the house to approve the nominees which included the President of the Central University College (CUC), Professor Kwesi Yankah, who has been nominated as a Minister of State at the Ministry of Education in charge of Tertiary education.
The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Ms Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, has also been nominated as a Minister of State at the Office of the President in charge of Public Procurement.
The two other ministers of state are Brian Acheampong at the Office of the President and Dr Nurah Gyelle at the Ministry of Agriculture.
For the list of deputy ministers, while some ministries have three deputies nominated, some have two and others have one.
Below is the full list
The names of the nominees for Ministers of State are as follows:
1. Minister of State at the Office of the President
- Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo President – Public Procurement
2. Minister of State at the Office of the President
- Hon. Brian Acheampong
3. Minister of State at the Ministry of Agriculture
- Dr. Nurah Gyeile
4. Minister of State at the Ministry of Education - Tertiary Education
- Prof. Kwesi Yankah
The names of the nominees for Deputy Ministers are as follows:
1. Ministry of Finance
- Hon Kwaku Kwarteng;
- Hon Abena Osei Asare;
- Charles Adu Boahen;
2. Ministry of Energy
- Hon Owuraku Aidoo;
- Hon Joseph Cudjoe;
- Dr. Mohammed Amin Anta;
3. Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development
- Hon Osei Bonsu Amoah;
- Hon Collins Ntim;
- Hon Kwasi Boateng Agyei;
4. Ministry of Information
- Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah;
- Hon Ama Dokuaa Asiamah Agyei;
- Perry Curtis Kwabla Okudzeto;
5. Ministry of Agriculture
- Hon William Agyapong Quaitoo;
- Hon Dr Sagre Bambangi;
- Hon George Oduro;
6. Ministry of Trade and Industry
- Hon Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah;
- Robert Ahomka-Lindsey;
7. Ministry of Roads and Highways
- Hon Kwabena Owusu Aduomi;
- Hon Anthony N-Yoh Puowele Karbo;
8. Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources
- Hon Benito Owusu Bio;
- Hon Barbara Oteng Gyasi;
9. Ministry of Works and Housing
- Hon Freda Prempeh;
- Hon Eugene Antwi;
10. Ministry of Education
- Hon Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum;
- Hon Barbara Ayisi Archer;
11. Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice
- Godfred Dame;
- Hon Joseph Dinkiok Kpemka;
12. Ministry of Health
- Hon Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu;
- Hon Tina Mensah;
13. Ministry of Railways Development
- Hon Kwaku Agyenim Boateng;
- Hon Andy Appiah-Kubi;
14. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration
- Hon Mohammed Habbib Tijani;
- Charles Owiredu;
15. Ministry of Communications
- Hon George Andah;
- Hon Vincent Sowah Odotei;
16. Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation
- Hon Patrick Boamah;
- Hon Michael Yaw Gyato;
17. Ministry of Defence
- Hon Maj. Derrick Oduro;
18. Ministry of The Interior
- Hon Henry Quartey;
19. Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology and Innovation
- Hon Patricia Appiagyei;
20. Ministry of Regional Re-organisation and Development
- Martin Agyei-Mensah Korsah;
21. Ministry of Transport
- Hon Nii Kwartei Titus Glover
22. Ministry of Employment And Social Welfare
- Hon Bright Wireko Brobbey
23. Ministry of Fisheries And Aquaculture
- Hon Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe
24. Ministry of Aviation
- Hon Kwabena O. Darko-Mensah
25. Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs
- Hon Paul Essien
26. Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection
- Hon Gifty Twum Ampofo
27. Ministry of Youth And Sports
- Pius Enam Hadzide
28. Ministry of Tourism, Creative Arts And Culture
- Hon Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi
29. Ministry of Monitoring And Evaluation
- Hon William Kwasi Sabi