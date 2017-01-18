Akufo-Addo rejected $500,000 X'mas gift - Ken Agyapong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong claims the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, rejected a Christmas gift worth $500,000 from a company.

Mr Agyapong failed to disclose the name of the company who offered the gift but suggested the rejection was proof of Nana Addo's incorruptible nature.

“On 23rd December last year, a company went to visit Nana Addo and gave him a Christmas gift worth USD 500, 000 but he rejected it. If you don’t believe me, just call Stephen Amoah and inquire from him," the Assin Central MP said in an interview on Adom TV.

“All these should tell you that Nana Addo is not corrupt. Can you believe he told that company that if they want to do business in the country, they can go ahead and not over step their boundaries.”

He alleged that the previous National Democratic Congress administration were unable to turn down such overtures which encouraged more corrupt practices during their tenure.

Mr Agyapong commended the President for advising all persons hoping to serve in his government with the sole aim of amassing wealth to leave for the private sector.

He advised that the warning was not to be taken lightly because Nana Addo was willing to prosecute all offenders.