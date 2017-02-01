Akufo-Addo back from AU summit

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived home from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, where he participated in the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU).

He was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday by the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The summit took place on the 30th and 31st of January, and was preceded by a meeting of the Executive Council, which started on Friday January 27.

The summit was on the theme: “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investment in the Youth.”