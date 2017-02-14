Akufo-Addo appoints 13 members to the Council of State

A statement issued by the Flagstaff House on Tuesday said the appointment was made in line with Article 82(2)(d) of the 1992 Constitution but explained that the President was unable to appoint a former Chief Justice (CJ) to the council, as required by the constitution, because there was no living former CJ.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed thirteen members to the Council of State ahead of the election of ten regional representatives on Thursday.

The statement said the President following the approval of Parliament in accordance with Article 89(2)(a)(ii) and (iii), appointed General J.B. Danquah (retd), a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police to the Council.

The other appointed members are Mr Sam Okudzeto, a former President of the Ghana Bar Association, Mr Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson, a former Accra Mayor, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene, Nana Kofi Obiri Egyir II, Alberta Cudjoe and Alhaji Aminu Amadu.

Others are Mrs Margaret Amoakohene of the School of Communication Studies at University of Ghana, Legon, Alhaji Sahanun Moqtar, Georgina Kusi, Alhaji Sule Yiremiah and Paa Kofi.

The Council of State is made up of 25 members, including the President of the National House of Chiefs.

Per the constitution, the Council should be made up of 10 regional elected representatives who are to be elected by an electoral college and 14 others appointed by the President.

Those to be appointed by the President should include g a former Chief Justice, a former President of Ghana Bar Association, a former Inspector General of Police and a former Chief of Defence Staff.

