AFCON 2017: Ayew brothers fire Ghana into semis

It was a family affair at the Stade de Oyem tonight as the Ayew brothers teamed up to fire Ghana past Congo with two important goals which guaranteed a 2-1 victory and a semi-final berth at AFCON 2017 in Gabon.

Jordan Ayew, in a man of the match display, fired Ghana ahead with a classic strike before his elder brother and captain Andre secured victory via a spot kick.

It was the first time the brothers and sons of Ghana legend, Abedi, Pele both scored in a competitive match for Ghana as the younger sibling produced a man-of-the-match display to score his first goal of the tournament while Andre scored his second goal of the competition – both via spot kicks.

On an afternoon when striker Asamoah Gyan failed pass a fitness test to make his 100th international appearance, Aston Villa’s Jordan fitted well into the shoes of Ghana’s most reliable goal scorer and put up one of his best games yet in Ghana jersey to silence his critics.

It was Ghana’s resilience and mental toughness in the second half which made the difference after their opponents paid the price for wasting many scoring chances in the first half and were unlucky they failed to find the net even on occasions the Ghanaian defence looked out of sorts.