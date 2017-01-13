ADR mediator steals cows

An Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Mediator, Abdul Razak Mohammed, has appeared before the same court where he mediates for allegedly stealing eight cows worth GH¢40,000.00, being the property of the Konor (Paramount Chief) of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II.

Jointly summoned with Razak were two others; Umaru Amadu, a herdsman, and Kofi Mate-Kole, a businessman and butcher.

Razak, who did not appear in court in person due to ill-health, was represented by his counsel, Mr Joseph Nuertey.

Amadu and Mate-Kole pleaded not guilty to the two charges of conspiracy to commit crime and stealing and were granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 each with sureties.

The case was adjourned to January18, 2017 for further hearing.

The court, presided over by Mr Frank Yao Gbeddy, ordered the counsel for Razak to produce documents from the Tema General Hospital where Razak was said to have been hospitalised for a hernia operation on the adjourned date.

The facts of the case as presented by the Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Richmond Akwasi Yeboah, were that in 2011, Razak, who had a good relationship with the Konor, approached him and told him that he had a herdsman who could take good care of his (Konor’s) cattle for him.

He said the Konor was convinced and gave two female cows and a calf to Razak to be given to Amadu.

ASP Yeboah said at another time, Mate-Kole, who was the former secretary to the Konor, was also given eight cows to be sent to the kraal of Amadu at Belekope.

He said as time went on, the cows multiplied to 16. At some point, the Konor sent Mate-Kole to bring two of the cows during an occasion at the palace.

According to the prosecution, about two months ago, the Konor sent Razak to invite Amadu, the caretaker of the animals, but Razak told the Konor that Amadu had travelled.

The Konor, however, sent one of his linguists who saw Amadu and passed on the Konor’s message.

The prosecutor said the Konor later invited Amadu several times but he also failed to come. It took the intervention of the Kpong police before he heeded the Konor’s call.

ASP Yeboah said thereafter, the Konor realised that Razak and Amadu had conspired and stolen 10 of his cows worth GH¢40,000.

He said based on that the Konor reported to the police and the culprits were arrested.