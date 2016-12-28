Adomi gets potable water

Spinal Clinic Limited, providers of chiropractic services in the country, in collaboration with Team CSR Ghana, a local non-governmental organisation (NGO), has constructed a borehole for the Adomi community in the Eastern Region.

The project, which cost GH¢25,000, was as a result of an appeal made by the chief and people of Adomi to the Spinal Clinic through Team CSR Ghana.

Although it lies right beside the Volta River near Juapong and Senchi, the Adomi community does not have access to potable water, but relies on raw water from the Volta Lake.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Spinal Clinic Ltd, Dr Bryan Cox, who handed the project over to the community, said the project was funded with proceeds from the sale of a book he authored with the title, “Dr Spine goes to school.”

Sustaining gesture

He said the gesture was not the end of the health facility’s support for communities which were in need, saying it would be replicated in many other such communities across the country.

Dr Cox said a volunteer group known as ‘Ghana Ques’ had also been engaged to sensitise the community to the proper use of water and sanitation to prevent cholera and other water-borne diseases.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Team CSR Ghana, Mr Jonathan Akuamoah, stated that the NGO would continue to mention communities in need of water to corporate bodies such as Spinal Clinic for assistant.

The Assembly Member for the community, Nana Yaw Ampem Darko Jnr, on behalf of the chiefs, thanked both organisations and expressed the hope that their gesture would serve as a shining example for other benevolent bodies to emulate.