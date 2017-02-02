Adhere strictly to fire safety regulations - GNFS

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has entreated owners of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) plants and fuel stations to adhere strictly to fire safety regulations in their operations in order to reduce fire outbreaks at the stations.

The service has also urged drivers of fuel tankers to participate in the fire safety education programmes it has rolled out to equip them with fire prevention skills.

At a press conference in Accra last Tuesday, the Director in charge of safety at the GNFS, Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) William Yawson, said the service had set up a task force to monitor all operators in the fuel and gas industry.

“The task force will hit the roads to ensure that drivers of fuel tankers strictly adhere to the safety measures. We urge the owners of the facilities to ensure that their drivers receive the required training to be able to manage fuel properly in order to prevent fire outbreaks,” he added.

Prosecution

DCFO Yawson explained that offenders of the safety regulations would be made to pay a fine or face imprisonment in accordance with the law.

He, therefore, urged drivers to collaborate with the local fire stations for fire safety training.

“It is evidently clear that most of our tanker drivers and their mates do not have any knowledge on fire and other kinds of safety, or have thrown caution to the wind. This situation continues to cause the many accidents we often see on our roads,” he said.

DCFO Yawson observed that it was important for Oil Marketing Companies (OMC), owners of fuel facilities and other stakeholders in the distribution chain to ensure that their activities did not compromise the security of the public.

There have been fire outbreaks in some LPG plants and fuel stations over the years. Some fuel tankers have also been involved in fatal accidents.

The situation has mostly been attributed to faulty electrical systems, leakages at LPG plants and lack of information on safety precautions on the part of operators of fuel and LPG facilities. Lives and properties running into thousands of Ghana cedis have been lost.

Reaction

Responding to questions from journalists, the Director of Public Relations, Divisional Officer (DO)1 Prince Billy Anaglate, noted that it was not the duty of the GNFS to give permit to drivers, but it was their responsibility to train drivers and the public on fire safety measures.

“We had series of public education last year which reduced the outbreak of fire, and we will continue series on campaign and training programmes to make Ghana fire free,” he stated.

He advised the public to be conscious of fire due to the harmattan season and added that they should always call on the GNFS should the need arise.