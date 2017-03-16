The Group Head of Personal Banking, Mr Stephen Abban, who presented the cheque on behalf of the bank, indicated the company’s readiness to support the country’s socio-economic development.

According to the bank, the presentation was in response to calls by President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo for the private sector to support activities to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the country and also provide an opportunity for the bank to contribute to national development.

Access Bank Ghana has presented a cheque for GH¢500,000 to the Ghana 60 Year On Anniversary Committee at its operational office at the Black Stars Square in Accra.

He explained that the donation was expected to support key landmark projects that had been earmarked to commemorate the anniversary.

Mr Abban added that “the banking sector plays a critical role in supporting the financial aspirations of the over 28 million Ghanaians and as one of the key players in this industry,the Access Bank is using this historical period to reinforce its commitment to Ghana’s economic growth through social investments”.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr Ken Amankwah, who received the donation, thanked Access Bank for the kind gesture and assured the team of the prudent utilisation of the funds.

Air Force Base

In a related development,the Access Bank has also supported the Air Force Base in Accra to host over 3,000 children from different parts of the country during the Open Day of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The annual event involves a guided tour of the military base at Burma Camp and an aerial tour by helicopter in the city.

Children, who participated in the Open Day, benefited from financial literacy discussions and had the opportunity to engage closely with some staff of the bank.

The Access Bank, which has been acknowledged across Africa for its role in promoting socio-economic development, continues to demonstrate commitment and support for initiatives and programmes that focus on education, health, sports, arts and culture and the environment.