The first ever National Women’s Summit to explore the preparedness of the Ghanaian woman to face the future, take the world by storm and rise to higher heights comes off today, Thursday, March 9, at the Accra International Conference centre.

The National Women’s Summit on the theme “Celebrating Ghanaian Women, 60 years after Independence, the achievements and the future” is organised by Access Bank in partnership with Charter House and Joy FM.

Organisers say they have lined up a rich array of female speakers to celebrate and highlight the role of the Ghanaian woman in the development of the country.

“The summit will have speakers including Access Bank’s ‘W’ Ambassadors, who have over the years supported the Bank in delivering on its promise to empower women through training and capacity building programmes. They include Lucy Quist - CEO of Airtel Ghana, Aisha Ayensu - CEO and Head Designer of luxury fashion label Christie Brown, Mrs. Grace Amey-Obeng – Managing Director of FC Group of Companies, Ruka Sanusi - Founder of Alldens Lane, a management and business consulting firm, Eugenia Tachie-Menson- Founder of Young Educators Foundation, organisers of Scripps Spelling Bee (of the USA) in Ghana and Ama Duncan - Founder of The Fabulous Women Network and Corporate Training Solutions. Chairing the function will be Chief Executive Officer of Salt and Light Ministries and long-time advocate of women advancement and role model for women, Madam Joyce Rosalind Aryee", said the organisers.

The session, which will run from 9am to 5pm and free at the gates, will have other leading women and captains of various industries and sectors gracing the event.

A mini one-day expo for Women in Business, with carefully selected exhibitions ranging from unique food concepts to specialised fashion and beauty products will also run along the summit.