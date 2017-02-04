Access Bank, MTN, Mensa Otabil are lead brands on Social Media

Access Bank Ghana has been ranked the most influential bank in Ghana on Social Media, maintaining its 2015 position with improved social media presence.

Similarly MTN Ghana is the most influential of Ghanaian telcos, while Pastor Mensa Otabil of the International Central Gospel Church is the foremost Ghanaian pastor of influence on social media.

The rankings, contained in the 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings and Report issued Friday by Avance Media, CliQAfrica and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, concluded that Access Bank Ghana emerged as the most influential Bank on Social Media in Ghana with a score of 248,656, followed by Fidelity Bank Limited with 165,118. Universal Merchant Bank with 158,569 and ADB Bank with 140,251 follow.

According to the report, the rankings are based on analyses from social media followings, growth difference, engagements, post reaches and mentions and saw Access Bank gaining new following of 132,634 across Facebook and Instagram with increased engagements and mentions in 2016.

The report notes that UT Bank, ranked 5th, is to be watched closely as it gained the highest followers in 2016 with 143,302.

Below are the rankings from three of the 17 categories considered by the study. You can view the full report here.