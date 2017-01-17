A tribute to the Asantehemaa by former President John Mahama

And indeed, throughout our transient life’s journey on this earth, we have gone through the cycle of smiling, of sniffling and of sobbing. Was it not just yesterday, we all shared joyous moments with our mother? Today, here we are sobbing and mourning the loss of our beloved mother, our treasured guardian of ancient wisdom.

Maame Afia Kobi’s loss for me is a profoundly personal one. She was not just a mother to all in the Ashanti Kingdom; or a mother to my brother and friend the Asantehene; Maame was also my mother, one who was full of deep insight and good counsel.

My brother Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, Asantehene and a son of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, and I benefited from her deep well of wisdom. Even though Maame was aging and fading away with the passage of time, we were hopeful she could stay a little longer. Just a little longer. But this was not to be.

The year 2016 brought many blessings, but it also brought immense agony because I lost my two mothers; both Maame and Mami departed this earth. Though Mami was my biological mum, Maame Afua Kobi was just as good to me as my own mother. And she lived her life to the fullest because God blessed Maame to live more than a centenary on this earth.

As I write this tribute I am mindful of her status as the thirteenth (13th) Queen mother of the Ashanti Kingdom. On this occasion whiles grieving and celebrating her precious and royal life, I wish to remind us of her unique qualities which include courage, truth, discernment, development-orientedness, wisdom, love and compassion.

She was concerned, not just about Asanteman. Ghana was first on her mind because she believed the success of the nation was key to the greater success of Asanteman. It was my intention to name the Kumasi Central Market after her; as a sign of our appreciation and love for her enormous contribution to the development of our nation. That was not to be in her lifetime. But I believe that dream can still be kept alive.

As she aged and with my regular visits to Otumfuo, I have come to appreciate Joann Snow Duncanson’s poem “Two Mothers Remembered ” even more and in a more personal manner. That is how it begins and ends as God wills it.

Maame Damirifa due! Maame da yie!!