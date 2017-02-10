7 arrested in connection with Bimbilla clashes

The arrest was confirmed by the Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Ken Yeboah Friday morning.

Seventeen persons have been arrested in connection with the renewed chieftaincy conflict that has claimed two lives in Bimbilla in the Northern Region.

The death toll still stands at two and eight persons injured.

However, the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh indicated that the death toll may rise from two.

He said heavily armed military and police reinforcement team have been deployed to Bimbilla to restore calm while a 4pm to 6am curfew has been placed on the township.

Intermittent gunfires can however be heard from the outskirts of the town, Graphic Online’s Samuel Doudo reports.

Thursday's gunfire exchange between the two factions is believed to have been triggered by an alleged enskinment of a sub Chief in Bimbilla.

The gun battle which travelled deep into the night claimed two lives while several houses were burnt down.

Those whose houses were burnt down are said to have sought for refuge at the local police station in Bimbilla.