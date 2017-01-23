609 Teenage pregnancies recorded in Tema

Various health facilities in the Tema Metropolis recorded a total of 609 cases of teenage pregnancy, involving girls aged between 10 and 19, between January and October 2016.

Out of the total, 21 tested HIV positive when they underwent the compulsory mother-to-child prevention test.

The Tema Metropolitan Health Director, Dr John Yabani, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) last Monday on the sidelines of the Student Representative Council (SRC) week celebration of Our Lady of Mercy Senior High School (OLAMS).

Decrease

Dr Yabani indicated that there was a decrease in the number as compared to the 641 recorded in 2015, adding, however, that the figure could be more as those who did not attend antenatal clinic were not captured by the directorate.

The Tema Central, Tema East and Tema West sub-metros respectively recorded 263, 264 and 83 cases of teenage pregnancy during the period.

He stated that 577 out of the number delivered successfully at health facilities in the metropolis.

He added that the health facilities also recorded a total of 63 unsafe abortions among girls aged between 10 and 19 during the period.

According to him, the 63 represented those who attempted aborting their pregnancies, which resulted in complications and subsequently reported to the hospital, and an unknown number of them may have succeeded in aborting their babies at the blindside of health officials.

Adolescent corners

He said the four adolescent corners operating at the Tema General Hospital, Tema Polyclinic, Manxman Clinic and TMA Clinic were able to put 1,183 adolescents on family planning.

Dr Yabani indicated that his outfit was considering opening more corners in public and private health facilities, in addition to community visits, to bring responsible sexual health education to adolescents as the figures were worrying.

He stated that adolescents must be encouraged to delay the onset of engaging in sexual activities and instead focus on their vision for the future.

He advised that those who could not delay the onset of engaging in premarital sex must be given the option to practise safe sex to prevent unwanted pregnancy and contraction of sexually transmitted diseases.

He encouraged the youth to join any of the 19 adolescent clubs in second cycle schools in Tema to learn all they need to know about their reproductive system and how to manage and respond to peer pressure and other negative cues from society.