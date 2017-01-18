54 Health corners receive medical equipment under UKAid-sponsored GHARH Project

An international non-governmental organisation (NGO), Palladium, with funding from UKAid, has presented a number of medical equipment and logistics valued at GH¢336,000 to the Brong Ahafo Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The presentation is to support the smooth running of 54 health corners established in the 27 districts of the region under the UKAid-sponsored Ghana Adolescent Reproductive Health (GHARH) Project, which is being implemented by Palladium.

These corners provide adequate privacy and education for adolescents who visit the place, and also provide them with appropriate reproductive health information and services.

GHARH Project

In January 2014, Palladium started the implementation of the UKAid-funded GHARH Project in the region.

The three-year project, which is expected to end in March this year, aims at building Ghanaian partners to plan, implement and manage Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health (ASRH) in the country and increase access to appropriate information on ASRH.

It also aims at increasing access to ASRH services and provide an enabling environment for the delivery of ASRH services in the country.

Partners

Government organisations which have been partnering Palladium to undertake the GHARH programme in the region are the National Population Council (NPC), GHS, Ghana Education Service (GES) and the National Youth Authority (NYA).

The NGOs taking part in the project are MAP International, Hope for Future Generation, Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) Women in Law and Development (WiLDAF) and the Institute of Social Research and Development (ISRAD).

A total of 11.3 million euros has been provided by UKAid through Palladium to sponsor adolescent reproductive programmes by the participating NGOs and governmental organisations during the project period.

The GHARH project is being implemented in all the 27 districts in the region through the GHS, GES, NYA and NPC.

So far, about 324,224 people have been reached in the region under the project for education on adolescent sexual and reproductive health.

Health corners

In his remarks, the Brong Ahafo Regional Representative of Palladium, Mr Moses Liyobe Nanang, said with the inception of GHARH, Palladium had worked tirelessly with its partners to achieve its set targets.

He explained that one of the major objectives of the GHARH Project was to increase access to adolescent sexual and reproductive health information and services through the establishment of adolescent health corners in all the 27 districts in the region.

So far, 54 adolescent health corners, two in each district, have been established within health facilities in the region and handed over to the GHS for management.

Appeal

He, therefore, appealed to the GHS to take good care of the equipment to enable them to last their full lifespan.

In addition, Mr Nanang urged the GHS to continue to provide technical oversight to all adolescent health corners for the proper provision of quality and responsive services to the young people in the region.

He charged implementing partners of the GHARH Project, as well as the district and municipal assemblies to sustain the project.

Receiving the items, Ms Martha Agyemfra of the GHS commended Palladium and UKAid and all the participating institutions of the GHARH Project for their efforts to solve adolescent health reproductive problems in the region.

She gave the assurance that the items would be used at the various heath corners in the 27 districts to provide adequate information to the youth who patronised the corners.