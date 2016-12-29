33 Babies born in 3 hospitals on Xmas Day

Thirty-three babies were born at 3 hospitals in Accra on Christmas Day. Out of the number, 13 babies, 11 males and two females, were delivered at the Accra Regional Hospital (ARH), while 15 deliveries were registered at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH). Of the 15 born at (KBTH), six were through spontaneous vagina delivery (SVD), while nine were through caesarean section (CS).

An SVD is vagina delivery that happens on its own, without requiring doctors to use tools to help pull the baby out, while a CS is a surgical procedure in which a foetus is delivered through an incision in the mother’s abdomen and uterus.

At the 37 Military Hospital, five deliveries, three males and two females, were recorded.

Accra Regional Hosital

During a visit to the ARH yesterday, the Senior Midwifery Officer (SMO) of the hospital, Hajia Ayishetu A. Iddrisu, said the first delivery, a male, was recorded at 3:03 a.m. on Christmas Day, while the 11th delivery, another male, occurred at 9:15 p.m.

She said the babies and their mothers were all in good condition.

Hajia Ayishetu said the hospital had recorded nine deliveries on Christmas Eve.

Korle Bu

Speaking on behalf of the KBTH, the Deputy Director of Nursing Services at the facility (DDNS), Mrs Paulina Akweley Nsiah, said the average weight of the babies delivered on Christmas Day ranged from 2.45 to 3.37 kilos.

37 Military Hospital

According to the Senior Nursing Officer (SNO) of the 37 Military Hospital, Ms E. Akwetey, three of the babies were delivered through SVD, while two were through CS.

The hospital also recorded seven deliveries on the eve of Christmas, four females and three males.

On Boxing Day, 17 deliveries were recorded at the hospital, made up of eight males and 10 females.

Ms Akwetey said a set of twins was recorded among the deliveries on Boxing Day.