30-Member Committee inaugurated to plan Ghana @ 60 anniversary

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated a 30-member Planning Committee to spearhead activities toward the country’s 60th anniversary.
The Committee which would be chaired by Ken Amankwah has representatives from strategic state institutions including the army and police service.
Among the terms of reference given them by the President include working out activities for the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the country.
March 6, 2017 will mark the 60th Anniversary of Ghana's independence from British colonial rule in 1957.
The members include;
Ken Amankwah - Chairman
Samuel A. Jinapor - Vice Chairman
Eugene Arhin - Secretary
Duke Ofori-Atta
Lord Commey
Sam Ellis
Edmond Boateng
Michael Ofori-Atta
Ama Serwaa Nyarko
Jefferson Sackey
Kwaku Danso Misa - Communication Working Group
Abyna Ansah Adjei - Communication Working Group
Representative from the Vice President’s Office
Director of State Protocol
Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Chief Director at the Presidency
Director Finance and Administration at the Presidency
Director Budget at the Presidency
Representative from State Protocol
Institutional Representation
Representative from the Ghana Armed Forces
Representative from National Security
Representative from the Ghana Police Services
Representative from the Ghana Prison Services
Representative from the Ghana Revenue Authority
Representative from the Ghana National Fire Services
Representative from the Ghana Education Services
Representative from Ministry of Education
Representative from Ministry of Information
Representative from Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts
Representative from Ghana Immigration Services