30-Member Committee inaugurated to plan Ghana @ 60 anniversary

The Committee which would be chaired by Ken Amankwah has representatives from strategic state institutions including the army and police service.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated a 30-member Planning Committee to spearhead activities toward the country’s 60th anniversary.

Among the terms of reference given them by the President include working out activities for the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the country.

March 6, 2017 will mark the 60th Anniversary of Ghana's independence from British colonial rule in 1957.

The members include;

Ken Amankwah - Chairman

Samuel A. Jinapor - Vice Chairman

Eugene Arhin - Secretary

Duke Ofori-Atta

Lord Commey

Sam Ellis

Edmond Boateng

Michael Ofori-Atta

Ama Serwaa Nyarko

Jefferson Sackey

Kwaku Danso Misa - Communication Working Group

Abyna Ansah Adjei - Communication Working Group

Representative from the Vice President’s Office

Director of State Protocol

Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Chief Director at the Presidency

Director Finance and Administration at the Presidency

Director Budget at the Presidency

Representative from State Protocol

Institutional Representation

Representative from the Ghana Armed Forces

Representative from National Security

Representative from the Ghana Police Services

Representative from the Ghana Prison Services

Representative from the Ghana Revenue Authority

Representative from the Ghana National Fire Services

Representative from the Ghana Education Services

Representative from Ministry of Education

Representative from Ministry of Information

Representative from Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts

Representative from Ghana Immigration Services