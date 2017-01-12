3 remanded in prison for illegal possession of Indian hemp

The Sunyani Magistrate’s Court has remanded in prison custody, three persons arrested for illegal possession of substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

They are Atta Emmanuel,19, a spinner, Akwasi Opoku, driver, 36, and Samuel Effah, 26, a farmer. They are to reappear before the court presided over by Mr Fred Obikyere on January 20, 2017.

They were arrested with 88 parcels of compressed leaves suspected to be Indian hemp after a search on their Sunyani-Kumasi bound bus that was intercepted at Abesim, near Sunyani by the police upon a tip-off.

The acting Brong Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Sampson Gbande, told newsmen in Sunyani that when the bus was intercepted, the luggage of the passengers were thoroughly searched.

In the process, a total of 88 parcels of the compressed leaves were retrieved from the travelling bags of the three passengers.

He said the police found out upon interrogation that the suspects travelled with the parcels from Badu in the Tain District before boarding the Kumasi-bound bus in Sunyani last Thursday.

The police said the accused were subsequently arraigned before court and charged with possessing narcotic drugs.

In a related development, the court has sentenced a self-styled pastor, Akwasi Amoah, to six months imprisonment for selling spinning machines he hired from its owner.

Instead of returning the two spinning machines and one power amplifier to its owner, Dr Brenyah, at Asufufu, near Sunyani, Amoah took them to Agona Swedru in the Central Region and sold them.

Luck, however, ran out for Amoah who had been on the police wanted list for the past six months when he was arrested and put before the court for stealing.

He was also ordered to pay GH¢5, 000 to Dr Brenyah to cover the cost of the items

