17 Fishermen arrested for illegal fishing

Seventeen fishermen have been arrested by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the Marine Police of the Ghana Police Service and the Fisheries Enforcement Unit of the Ministry of Fisheries for allegedly engaging in light fishing.

The fishermen were using a total of 33 portable generator sets with high intensity light accessories in contravention of the Fisheries Regulation 2010, LI 1968.

Section 11 of the Fisheries Regulation 2010, LI 1968 stipulates that a person shall not, within the fisheries waters of Ghana, use any fishing method that aggregates fish by light attractions, including the use of portable generator sets, switch boards, bulbs beyond 500 watts or bulbs whose culminating light intensity attract fish and long cables able to facilitate light production.

Briefing journalists in Tema, the Flag Officer Commanding the Eastern Naval Command, Commodore Moses Beick-Baffoe, said on board the 17 canoes were an average of two generator sets with light accessories, some of which had an intensity of 1,000 watts.

Investigations

The suspects, he said, had been handed over to the Fisheries Enforcement Unit for further investigations and prosecution.

He warned that the navy would continue to carry out its legitimate and core duties and urged those engaged in illegal fishing to desist from the act.

Closed season

Commodore Beick-Baffoe said last month was declared as a closed fishing season for trawlers, adding that the Fisheries Commission, which had the mandate to preserve and protect the fish stock, approached the navy for regular patrols to ensure that the closed season was observed.

He added “that this arrest should send a strong message to other operators in the sector to be mindful of their illegal fishing actions and respect the regulations governing the sector.”