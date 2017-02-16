When the woman is ‘deep’

It’s believed that the deeper you are as a woman, the harder it becomes for you to find someone who wants to have a relationship with you. You can go out on a lot of dates but at some point, the relationship fails to progress and that is mainly because of the intensity of your depth. Besides, not every man is strong enough to handle a deep woman. Here’s why:

A deep woman asks deep questions: A deep woman will probe further into your life and ask questions that you may not be prepared to answer. Even on the first date, she will dig deeper and ask personal and philosophical questions – she will never enjoy a shallow conversation.

A deep woman is honest: Too honest – often blunt. A deep woman takes her integrity seriously and one thing she believes in is honesty. If you ask her anything, she will tell you the truth and she expects the same from you.

A deep woman knows what she wants Or who she wants: ‘A deep woman knows right away if she likes you and doesn’t need to date around or explore her other options to be sure of her feelings. Her heart only beats for a special few people and she knows them right away.

A deep woman wants a deep relationship: She wants long conversations about your life, she wants to hear stories about your past, she wants to understand your pain and she wants to add value to your life. She wants a real relationship that goes beyond going out and having fun.

A deep woman is not afraid of intimacy: She is not afraid of getting closer or risking getting hurt in the process. She doesn’t think it will entrap her freedom or make her vulnerable. Her depth and intimacy go hand in hand and she will always cherish the beauty of intimacy in relationships.

A deep woman sees through you: She can see who you really are and what makes you vulnerable. She is not the one to hold back from pointing out what she sees in you or how well she can read you. Even though it makes you uncomfortable, she wants you to know that she understands you and that you can be yourself around her.

A deep woman craves consistency: She gets turned off by inconsistency or flaky behaviour. She desires a strong connection and a solid bond and she knows that consistency is the foundation of that bond. A deep woman will not participate in the dating games.

A deep woman is intense: She may be slightly intimidating because she brings intensity to everything she does. Her emotions are intense and so are her thoughts. She will never be indifferent about things that matter to her – not everyone is strong enough to handle her intensity.

A deep woman only knows how to love deeply: If you can’t love her deeply, she will walk away. She doesn’t know how to casually date someone she’s really into or be friends with someone she has feelings for. A deep woman knows when someone can’t meet her halfway and she will slowly detach herself from anyone who is not willing to give her the deep love she is looking for.

A deep woman won’t wait for you: She will not wait for you to make up your mind or watch you to be hesitant about her. She is strong and passionate and will not waste her emotions on someone who doesn’t appreciate her depth. Even though she is looking for a special kind of love, a deep woman is not afraid of being on her own.