Wooing her the ‘right way’ (Part 1)

“I can’t believe this! What more am I supposed to do to convince her of my love? She says I am honest, kind, loving, and all that garbage, yet she is not sure if I am the one for her. What more does she want?” these and many more questions have “paddled” the minds of many guys in their quest to win the love of a lady of their choice.

This piece is to give the men enough “filla” on how to strike well when courting the attention and love of their admirers when they play hard to get.

“What do women really want?” there are no claims to having figured it all out, and quite frankly it varies from one lady to another, as well as one scenario to another. Nonetheless, when it comes to the art of wooing a lady, some key ingredients cannot be left out of the process, if success and happiness are to be achieved.

Being nice, honest, kind and all that are certainly important, but a woman wants to go gaga for you, nonetheless. She wants to feel her heart quake like an erupting volcano when she is around you. That may sound hard, but until she feels that way, she is unlikely to consider the other qualities about you.

Let’s face it, people do crazy things for those they love, even though sometimes observers may look on and wonder why we do those stupid things for someone they consider seemingly unworthy of those actions or gestures. It is because we love them madly, even though they may be apparently COMMON in the eyes of others (not possessing some qualities most of us would desire in a mate).

It was not long after the two of you met that you began to literally breathe down her neck to be your girlfriend. You buy her gifts and take her out on exotic dates, yet nothing has changed. You talk about the future as though you can see how your life meshes with hers in the coming months, without wondering if she too, has come to that conclusion. You call her severally on the phone as though you’d die if you didn’t. That is okay, but too much of it is not good at all, especially when she has not fully committed to the idea of the two of you being together. You are more like a pest now than a lover.

She is tolerating you instead of enjoying being around you. She is conflicted, she knows you have great personal qualities, so she wonders if she should really let go of you, and at the same time she knows she wants to be madly in love with you, and she is not. At least, not yet. Charm and Charisma are the ingredients that you have failed to throw into the pot since you have been attempting to cook up some love for your dream woman. If you have to stand any chance of arousing love and desire in her heart, you must find a new approach and nurture qualities that will attract her.

People like the idea of not being ordinary (common). It then makes sense that we desire the same in our mates, except that when we fall in love with someone, we forget some of the rules of the game. Girls often try to play hard to get. They don’t want to be considered ordinary, so they make men work a bit for their love and attention. And most men like it because they crave the mystic too (and there is nothing wrong with that). They come to cherish her when they finally win her over.

Mind you, women like security, and your ability to weave a level of mystery around yourself as a man contributes to that sense of security. To that end, I recommend the following:

Don’t ask her to be your girlfriend too soon: This is very difficult for most men to handle. You know when you meet that elegant girl and something clicks between the two of you. The chemistry is there, you can tell. Then you ask her out on a date and keep it simple and friendly, for the time being. If the date goes well, with each passing minute you want to tell her that you love her and ask her to be your girlfriend. Sadly, most men meet their waterloo in the form of a capital “No” or “I am not sure” if they let impulse rule their head at this stage. Try to get to know her first.

Credit: www.moofyme.com