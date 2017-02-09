Valentine’s Day; Make your sweetheart feel special

You don’t have to wait till Valentine’s Day to make someone feel special. This feeling is just too good to have only one day a year. But speaking of V-Day, if you are in a quandary about what to do, a few simple principles will make it as easy as apple pie.

First, there is no “Valentine's Formula" that works for everyone. The trick is to know what makes your sweetie feel honoured.

What could you do that would make them realise, or remember, that they are special to you? Is there a gift or action you could take that makes them feel special? It is really not how much you spend, it is how personally meaningful the gift is. One rose that is unexpected is worth all the tea in China. One breakfast in bed for a tired lover is priceless. One sunset walk on the beach, or anywhere, where all your attention is on your beloved, can heal many a soul.

If there is someone important in your life, you really need to know what makes him or her feel this warm and fuzzy feeling inside. For some people, it is a gift. They just are very moved that you made the effort, that you really thought about it, and chose something and bought it. There’s nothing “corny" about flowers and chocolate, especially if it is delivered in a unique and heart-felt manner.

Remember, don’t just hand it over the way you would pass the butter at a dinner table. How you present the valentine’s gift is half the pleasure.

Let’s say you decide to give something traditional like flowers or chocolates. Put a bit of extra thought into how to deliver it.

And don’t forget men need valentines too! They also need signs and demonstrations of how important they are in our lives.

Different Love Styles

Remember, different people have different ways that make them feel special. Some people have a “visual love style." They want to have love demonstrated for them in some way they can see. Something tangible such as a gift or an action works for these types.

Others with an “auditory love style" want to hear how much you care about them.

Some people have a “touch-taste-sensory love style." They want to feel in physical terms how much you care. They want your time, your proximity, your cuddles and attention.

It is your job to know what makes your partner feel special. If you don’t know, believe it or not, you can ask! How is that for a concept? Just say something like this: “If I wanted to make you feel totally loved and appreciated, what would I do?" Try it. This question even breathes new life into long-term relationships.

So, it doesn’t matter what you do, it’s not about how much you spend. What matters is that it is something that makes your partner feel special. Too often, we take people in our lives for granted and forget to do those little things that make them feel appreciated. Valentine’s Day is a great way to acknowledge all the special people in your life.

And Valentine’s Day is not just for lovers and romantic partners. It’s also a great day to acknowledge people you care about, people who are valuable in your world.

This Valentine’s Day, also think about how you can acknowledge your co-workers, friends, family. No partner? Treat everyone around you kindly. Use Valentine’s Day as an excuse to make the world a happier place!

If all of this sounds hard, you’re not the only person who feels that way. There’s a popular saying “If love was easy, everyone would do it!" We love to love, and yet we hate the troubles Cupid brings us.

Maybe, there are some clues to the challenges of love hidden in the history -- and the “hirstory" of the Holiday of Lovers, Valentine’s Day. Just how did Valentine’s Day begin?