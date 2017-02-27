Custom Search
Swedish politician wants workers to get paid sex breaks

A Swedish politician has proposed what may be the most unique benefit heard of after he argued workers should be allotted a paid hour-long break so they could have sex with their partners.

Quartz reported that Per-Erik Muskos, a local council member for Övertorneå in northern Sweden, believes couples in the country do not get enough quality time together.

The 42-year-old politician cited sex’s health benefits as a primary reason for the paid break.

As Quartz reported, Swedes already enjoy several work benefits American companies don’t typically afford — among them, 480 days of paid parental leave, which partners can share, and two or three daily coffee breaks. According to the OECD Better Life Index, only 1 percent of Swedes work overtime.

Perhaps that’s why Sweden consistently ranks among the happiest nations in the world.

All of that begs the question: Do swedes really need a sex break?

While some critics have suggested enforcing the policy would be difficult (as some people could lie and take a walk instead), from a research standpoint, Miskos may have a fair point.

Studies suggest sex can help boost your memory, improve your immunity, and lower your blood pressure, just to name a few possible benefits.

“It’s about having better relationships,” Muskos, who said he “saw no reason” that the proposal wouldn’t get approved, reportedly said.

 
