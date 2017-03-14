Sometimes finding a cute, unexpected or flirty way to express your loveto the guy you're dating will catch his attention in a way that a standard phrase just can't.

You probably tell your boyfriend daily "I love you" and that you and care about him. But, even though he loves hearing it, it can get a bit stale after awhile.

Try saying these cute things to your boyfriend to make him fall madly, deeply in love with you.

From sassy to suggestive, these 17 insanely cute things to say to your boyfriend will perk him up and keep things interesting.

"Hey there, Handsome."

Everyone greets him with "Hello," so when he walks in the door, welcome with this flirty phrase that is more interesting than any other he's heard all day. Plus, there's probably no one else in the world who calls him handsome, so give him a little reminder.

"I love you like a fat kid loves cake."

The line from 50 Cent's song "21 Questions" is sure to bring a smile to his face. You probably tell him that you love him so often that it fades into background noise. This quirky expression is sure to get his attention. 3. "Hey, guess what? I love you."

This question will make him think you are about to launch into a story or tell him something important that he'll need to remember.

After asking, pause a moment for his attention, and then tell him you love him. It'll catch him off guard and put extra emphasis on the expression.

"I had the best dream about you. I'll show you later."

This reminds him that you are always thinking about him, even when you are sleeping. But, it goes one flirty step further and hints that the dream was sexual.

"My friends arejealousof my awesome boyfriend."

Who doesn't like hearing that they are a catch? Besides reminding him that he is desirable, you are also hinting that you brag about him, which will make him feel extra good.

"Go away so I can miss you."

End a date with this cute thing to say to your boyfriend. It will let him know you think about him when he's not with you, but it won't seem clingy or needy.

"You must be a thief because you stole my heart."

Yes, it's a clichéd, cheesy pickup line. But, when you say it to your boyfriend it can be a funny way to let him know you adore him without getting gushy or overly serious.

"I love it when you wear that shirt."

Most guys put effort into their appearance, but they don't usually get praised on it like ladies do. Let him know that you notice the effort he makes to look good for you.

"You were the first thing I thought about this morning."

Let him know that he is constantly in your thoughts with this cute thing to say to your boyfriend. Remind him that from sunrise to bedtime, he is with you.

"Smile if you want to have sex with me."

There is no way he will be able to resist grinning, even if it's partly reflex. Plus, he'll probably love that you are playfully initiating sex, even if it can't happen right away.

"Go be awesome today. I know you will."

Don't save this one for big days, like job interviews or exams. Instead break it out on ordinary, ho-hum days.

It tells him that you are confident in him and that you want him to succeed in every little thing.

"Do you want me to wear the black panties or the red ones today?"

Pop this one on him while you are getting dressed in the morning. It will be a powerful hint that you want to be with him later in the day, and he won't stop thinking about it all day.

"I could listen to you talk all day."

Many guys tend to clam up and play the strong, silent type. Let him know it's ok to open up and that you enjoy hearing what he has to say.

"I can't believe I was lucky enough to meet you."

A little playful reminiscing about how you met will remind him that you are glad to have him in your life. It also lets him know that you still think he’s a good catch.

"You always know how to make me smile."

Pull out this phrase when you are thanking him for doing something thoughtful. Just saying, "Thanks," can sound like a necessity or an afterthought, so go a little further and let him know that what he did made you really happy.

"I find everything about you fascinating."

Talk about an ego boost! Not only is this a cute thing to say to your boyfriend, it’s going to make him feel really good about himself.

"We make a great team."

Not only does this one show him that you see the two of you as a solid couple, it also shows that you are as confident in yourself as you are in him.

Even when you tell your boyfriend that you care about him, if you use the same words every time, it can lose its meaning. Once in awhile, it's a good idea to find a new way to express yourself.

By finding cute things to say to your boyfriend, you are snagging his attention and reinforcing how much he means to you.