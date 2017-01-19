‘In-laws cannot dissolve marriages under the ordinance’

The Registrar of Marriage at the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Mr Francis Bennett Adams, has reminded in-laws that they do not have the right to dissolve marriages under the ordinance.

He, therefore, advised in-laws to stop interfering in the marriages of their children, saying; “Yours is to pray for the couple to see the marriage work rather than siding with one party in the case of complaints and problems and then fight for divorce.”

Mr Adams, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said only the courts had the power to dissolve marriages under ordinance, not family members.

The Registrar of Marriage also pointed out that the law also made provision for customary marriages (marriage contracted by families) to be registered, adding; “Registering customary marriages is as binding as the ordinance marriage.”

Celebrated marriages

Mr Adams said the STMA recorded 1,808 celebrated marriages, out of which 750 were conducted by the assembly and the rest celebrated at the various churches in the metropolis.

He said it cost between GH¢130.00 and GH¢180.00 for the registration of marriages.

According to Mr Adams, couples who wished to marry before the stipulated 21-day notice period had to obtain a special licence from the Registrar General’s Department for such marriages to be legally conducted and recognised.

He also called on would-be couples to properly study themselves before committing to each other, adding; “Marriage is a lifelong journey and there should not be any regrets afterwards.”