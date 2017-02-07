8 Things to know before you date an entrepreneur

As an entrepreneur myself, I like to think we are a good bunch of people. Sure, we can be a little misunderstood from time to time, as we do not always follow the rules. But if you want to date someone who will open your eyes to a world of possibility and encourage you to dream big, look no further than the entrepreneurs of this world.

But before you jump in feet first, here are eight things to know about us.

We are crazy focused

We are not ignoring you, I swear, we are just focused on each task as we attack it. If we do not reply to your text for hours, please do not take it personally. When we are replying to you, you have our full attention.

We take calculated risks

You might find our approach to life a little like a white-knuckle ride. However, do not worry; our risks are calculated, not reckless. You would not jump into the sea if you did not know how to swim, right? Well neither would we. It is just that we have learned to push the walls of our comfort zone further out because that is how big strides are made.

We tend to be ‘all or nothing’ at everything

Go hard or go home. There is no such thing as a ‘sort of business person.’ You are or you are not. Yoda knew it, and so do we.

Our downtime is sacred

When we do let ourselves unwind, we are investing time in our mental and physical health. This is very important to us, as time is the only truly finite resource we have. This time is for nature, reading and deep conversations. We do not want to watch trash TV, but we will not judge if you do. Just let us do our thing.

We have no time for moaning

Many entrepreneurs, even the serious looking ones in suits, deeply believe in the law of attraction. We look for the positive in every situation and do not have time for moaning. To our minds, focusing on negativity only brings more problems into our lives. If something is wrong then we find a solution, learn a lesson, or just get over it.

Ambition is our aphrodisiac

To an entrepreneur, there is nothing sexier than ambition. If you are passionate about life then you have come to the right place. If you have no ambition, think twice before going on a date with an entrepreneur.

It is about the freedom, not the money

We can be misunderstood and seen as greedy. This tends to be because business success results in financial gain. What many people do not realize is that the money is not the end goal. Rather it is the time freedom that money affords us. Think about it…

We are shameless dreamers

If you are a “realist,” then please do not ask us out on a date. We will only disappoint each other. Entrepreneurs are dreamers, yes, but we are also doers. So do not expect us to be ashamed of our mindset, because we have the actions to back it up.

If after reading this you want to date an entrepreneur, then I am guessing you have a spark of the entrepreneurial spirit in you too. Perhaps you had not realized that before? Or maybe you had suspected for a while.

Just like with the law of attraction, like tends to attract like in this arena too. When two like-minded dreamer-doers get together there is no telling what awesome adventures lay ahead. Are you an entrepreneur on the dating scene? Do leave me a comment below and tell me if you would add anything to this list.