15 Reasons a sense of humour makes you hot

Almost every person has “sense of humour” high on the list of things they want in a partner. You know, of course, what you like about another’s person ability to be funny. But have you considered exactly why this quality makes YOU desirable? A good sense of humour makes you highly attractive because it.

Expresses your unique perspective on life: Humour says a lot about your outlook and attitude— which is hopefully positive and upbeat.

Is one of the best flirting strategies: As actress Nia Vardalos said, “Compliment a woman and, sure, she will smile. But make a woman laugh, and she may get naked.”

Makes up for personal weaknesses: If you consider yourself average or below average in some way–and who doesn’t? Realise that a great sense of humour more than compensates. It’s sexy.

Reveals your good heart: Since much of modern humour is sarcastic and cynical, your playful style will show that you’re kind.

Points to having an agreeable personality: A big part of what it means to be personable is the ability to joke and share funny moments with others.

Makes known your interest in the other person: Humour is often used as a “barometer” to gauge level of attraction and interest. Your engaged response to your date’s humour and vice versa is a good sign of chemistry.

Provides evidence of your sharp mind: People with a quick wit are typically bright and clever.

Demonstrates that you are willing to be vulnerable: Attempting to be funny takes guts–you risk your joke falling flat.

Puts the other person at ease: Laughing together reduces anxiety and fosters relaxation. That will create the conditions to get better acquainted.

Assures your date that you are a happy person: Having a lighthearted approach to life makes for happy individuals—and of course, happy individuals make happy romantic couples.

Indicates compatibility in a vital area: You know you’ve clicked with someone when you laugh at the same things.

Defuses conflict: When disagreements arise, a light touch can lower the tension so you can resolve the matter efficiently.

Shows that you don’t take yourself too seriously: Self-deprecating humour lets your date know you can make fun at yourself.

Displays a quality that contributes to the health of a relationship: Laughter and levity contribute numerous therapeutic elements to a long-term relationship.

Invites the other person to join in the fun: When you act playful, you encourage your date to do the same. You allow him/her to share the spotlight—which will be much appreciated.