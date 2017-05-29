According to research published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, spending too much time on an exercise bike or an actual bike can desensitise your nether regions to the extent that you enjoy sex less.

While the exercise bike has long been known to make you a bit sore down there, it could actually be doing some real damage.

The study, published in 2012, compared female runners to female cyclists – who had to cycle at least 10 miles per week to be eligible.

The research found that cycling had an impact on “vaginal and labial genital sensation”.

The researchers said it was a particular kind of bike that returned these results – one with handlebars positioned lower than the saddle.

These bikes caused the most impact when it came to the loss of sexual sensation because of “increased perineum saddle pressures” which impacted “left labial genital sensation”.

For men who love to cycle, this can lead to erectile dysfunction in some cases.

If you are an avid cyclist, the best way to ensure you can still feel the good feelings while having sex is to invest in cushioning for your bike seat.

Meanwhile, prior research has found high-intensity exercise is linked to a lower libido.

The study surveyed 1,077 active men who ran, walked, swam, lifted weights or biked and quizzed them about their workout habits and sexual behaviour.

It found those who had a low-intensity workout were seven times more likely to have a high libido than those who had a high-intensity workout.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom. Regular exercise has also been linked to lasting longer in bed.

If your regular cycle is making you feel different down there, make an appointment with your GP.