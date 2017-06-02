Corn or maize is one of the most popular cereals in the world and forms the staple food in many countries. Here are some important benefits of consuming corn:

Haemorrhoids

The fibre content aids in alleviating digestive problems such as constipation and haemorrhoids, as well as lowering the risk of colon cancer due to corn being a whole-grain.



Fibre helps to bulk up bowel movements, which stimulates peristaltic motion and even stimulates the production of gastric juice and bile



It can also add bulk to overly loose stools, which can slowly reduce the chances of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and diarrhoea.

Vitamins

Corn is rich in vitamin B constituents, especially Thiamin and Niacin.



Thiamin is essential for maintaining nerve health and cognitive function defects in new-borns.

It also provides a large percentage of the daily folate requirement, while the kernels of corn are rich in vitamin E, a natural antioxidant that is essential for growth and protection of the body from illness and disease.



Anaemia

Corn helps to prevent anaemia caused by deficiency of these vitamins.

Corn also has a significant level of iron, which is one of the essential minerals needed to form new red blood cells; a deficiency in iron is one of the main causes of anaemia as well.

Protects heart

Corn oil has been shown to have an anti-atherogenic effect on cholesterol levels, thus reducing the risk of various cardiovascular diseases.

Corn oil, particularly, is the best way to increase heart health, and this is derived from the fact that corn is close to an optimal fatty acid combination.

This allows omega-3 fatty acids to strip away the damaging “bad” cholesterol and replace them at the binding sites.

Hypertension

Eating more organic fruits and vegetables, like corn, has been thought to be a return to an older style of diet, and it has been linked to reduced signs of diabetes.

Studies have shown that the consumption of corn kernels assists in the management of non-insulin dependent diabetes mellitus (NIDDM) and is effective against hypertension due to the presence of phenolic phytochemicals in whole corn.

Phytochemicals can regulate the absorption and release of insulin in the body, which can reduce the chance of spikes and drops for diabetic patients and help them maintain a more normal lifestyle.