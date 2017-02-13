Five signs you're successful -- whether you know it or not

Success is not about the things that other people have given you -- things like fancy job titles, company cars, big salaries, massive expense budgets and corner offices.

Real success has to do with the power you build in yourself, power that no one conferred on you and no one can take away from you.

1. You are successful if you call the shots in your career. If you have a fancy job but you're afraid to tell your boss the truth because he or she might not like it, you are not successful yet!

2. You are successful if you know what you bring to employers and/or clients that helps them become successful themselves. If you let other people tell you what you should be doing in your career, you are not successful yet.

3. You are successful when you know how to find your backbone and your vocal cords and speak up when it's appropriate. If you keep your mouth shut at work when a more self-confident person would speak, you are not successful yet.

4. You are successful when you give yourself permission to dream as big as you want. When you have a vision for your own life and are taking steps toward it -- no matter how small the steps are or how long it might take you to reach that vision -- you are already successful.

5. If you have people around whom you love and who love you back, you are successful. You can always get another job if one job goes away. Your career status at any moment does not mean a lot. Your state of mind, your belief in yourself and your passion for your own values mean everything!