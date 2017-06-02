Some people wouldn’t dare walk barefoot on pieces of broken glass even if somebody paid them to do it, but a Spanish company believes that couples will actually pay them for the opportunity to do exactly that on the day of their wedding.



Wedding Glass is the first company in Spain, and probably the world, to offer walking on broken glass as a wedding ritual, but they believe that it will soon become a trend in the business, as couples these days are no longer happy with just the classic church ceremony and subsequent party.



The service provided by Wedding Glass is called “The Crystals of Love”, which has a nice ring to it, but it’s essentially the bride and groom walking on broken glass towards each other, as the guests look on.



The ritual is apparently a metaphor for married life, with the moments prior to taking the first step on the glass shards representing the present moment, and the small space at the end of the glass trail representing the life that the newlyweds want to build together, their life project.



The two sections of broken glass that the couple have to traverse in order to reach their mutual goal represents the fears, challenges and hardships that they will have to overcome during their marriage.



The ritual ends with a loving embrace that symbolises the strong love between the newlyweds.



Completing “The Crystals of Love” ritual apparently raises the confidence of the couple in their ability to overcome whatever life throws at them, together.



Credit: Odditycentral.com