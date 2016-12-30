Health benefits of mango

Mangoes offer many awesome benefits to our skin, owing to the antioxidants, particularly vitamin C present.

Having a smooth and prime skin that takes little or no care is a dream that all of us have.

Makes skin glow

Mangoes can be used to replenish dull and dead skin by using the pulp and rubbing it gently over your face to bring back the glow.

Mangoes are known to dull the dark spots, blemishes and acne, thus imparting a natural glow to your skin.

Improves complexion

Mangoes are awesome and are packed with vitamin A, which is a vital nutrient for maintaining healthy skin and complexion as well.

Prevents cancer

This juicy fruit is not only tasty but full of antioxidants that prevent breast cancer, prostate cancer and colon cancer. It also helps prevent leukaemia.

Improves eyesight

This lovely and vital organ enables to see the scenic beauty the world has to offer and thus, it should be given the most attention.

Mangoes contain a high dosage of vitamin A or retinol, which helps improve eyesight.

Increases fertility

They are rich in folate or folic acid, which helps in improving fertility and preventing miscarriages.

Prevents strokes

Mangoes are also known to prevent strokes as they control the homocysteine levels in the blood, which is known to cause stroke.

Digestion

Mangoes, because of their fibre and water content, help to prevent constipation and promote regularity and a healthy digestive tract.

Promotes brain health

They have abundant quantities of vitamin B6, which is vital for maintaining and improving the brain’s function.

These vitamins aid in the incorporation of the major neurotransmitters that contribute in determining mood and the modification of sleeping patterns.

Source: Organicfats.net