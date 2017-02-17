Habits that will make you much happier

Life’s circumstances have little to do with happiness because much happiness is under your control, which is the product of your habits and your outlook on life.

When it comes to making yourself happy, you need to learn what works for you. Once you discover this, everything else tends to fall into place. And making yourself happy does not just improve your performance but also is good for your health.

Here are some tips to ensure a happy life

Choose your battles wisely

Emotionally intelligent people know how important it is to live to fight another day.

In conflict, unchecked emotions make you dig your heels in and fight the kind of battle that can leave you severely damaged and unhappy for some time to come.

When you read and respond to your emotions, you are able to choose your battles wisely and only stand your ground when the time is right.

Moral boundaries

Crossing moral boundaries in the name of success is a sure path to unhappiness. Violating your personal standards creates feelings of regret, dissatisfaction and demotivation.

Know when to stand your ground and express dissent when someone wants you to do something that you know you should not.

When you are feeling confused, take some time to review your values and write them down. This will help you to locate your moral compass.

Avoid clutter

Take a good look at your workspace. You should create a space that is soothing and uplifting. Whether it is a picture of your family, a plant or an award that you are proud of, display them prominently to keep them on your mind.

Get rid of the junk and clutter that hold no significance and do nothing positive for your mental state.

The best is yet to come

Do not just tell yourself that the best is yet to come, you should also believe it. Having a positive, optimistic outlook on the future does not just make you happier; it also improves your performance by increasing your sense of self-efficacy.

The mind has a tendency to magnify past pleasure to such a great degree that the present pales in comparison. This phenomenon can make you lose faith in the power of the future to outdo what you have already experienced.

Have a growth mindset

People’s core attitudes fall into one of two categories, a fixed mindset or a growth mindset. With a fixed mindset, you believe you are who you are and you cannot change. This creates problems when you are challenged, because anything that appears to be more than you can handle is bound to make you feel hopeless and overwhelmed.

People with a growth mindset believe that they can improve with effort. This makes them happier because they are better at handling difficulties.

They also outperform those with a fixed mindset because they embrace challenges, treating them as opportunities to learn something new.

Credit: Entrepreneur.com