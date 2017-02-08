Zone Two wins SHS Super Zonals GT Bank

The annual GT Bank Senior High School (SHS) Super Zonal Soccer Championship saw Zone Two winning the Boys’ Division while Zone Three clinched the Girls’ Category at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

At the two-day event, Zone Three beat Zone Two in the Girls’ Category 2-0, with goals by Frimpong Sandra and eventual Goal King Eunice Kpentey.

Speaking to the Junior Graphic, Zone Three’s skipper Lillian Golli said her team’s triumph was as a result of hard work.

"We are very excited to win this title because it is very important for us and our zone," the final-year Ghanatta Senior High School Business student said.

"We are all coming from different schools and backgrounds but we realised that we had to fight for a common goal and this contributed to our success,” she added.

Zone Three comprised students from the Amasaman SHS, St John’s Grammar SHS, Achimota School, Armed Forces SHS and West Africa Senior High School (WASS).

In the boys’ final game, Enoch Boamah and Francis Davids helped the 10-man Zone Two team register a deserved 2-0 victory over Zone One in a thrilling encounter.

There were awards for individual players who excelled in the competition. Richard Acquah (Zone One) and Rose Otinkorang (Zone Two) won the Best Goalkeeper Awards for the male and female sides respectively, while the Best Defenders were Raymond Mensah and Sara Nyamekye (both from Zone Two).

The Best Players were Hafiz Rahman and Mabel Freeman (both from Zone Three) with the Top Scorers Awards going to Eunice Kpentey (Zone Three) for the Girls’ Category, and Francis Davids and Hamza Issa who tied for the Boys’ Award.