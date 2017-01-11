WAEC now has office complex

After 46 years of residence in its local office, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) headquarters now has its own office complex. It was inaugurated by former President John Mahama in Accra last Friday.

Work on the five-floor edifice, which dominates the skylines of Okponglo in Accra, started in 2009 and was completed in October this year, as the second phase of a bigger WAEC office complex.

Built by Tieso Ghana Limited, the complex boasts a guest house, conference centre and offices that would host the headquarters of Anglophone West Africa’s examination body.

Prior to the completion of the project, the headquarters of the council has shared the same building with the Ghana National Office at Ridge in Accra since 1970.

That became grossly inadequate over the years, due to increased staff strength and expansion of functions of the council as an international organisation.