The immediate past General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), Reverend Dr Fred Deegbe, has called on the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to tighten security during this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to ensure the sanity of the examination.

He stressed that once this was done, the innocent candidates would not suffer unduly for the problems of leaked examination papers or other examination malpractices.

“It is that time of the year that our children are going to write another BECE. We want to caution WAEC to beef up security at all centres to ensure that we have a smooth examination,” Rev. Dr Deegbe told the Junior Graphic.

According to him, WAEC should ensure that there were no leaks of examination questions that could lead to the cancellation of papers written and the subsequent re-writing of those papers.

Rev. Dr Deegbe, who is also the Head Pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church, noted that supervisors, invigilators and police officers charged with the smooth running of the examination should live up to the task assigned them.

He admonished the candidates also to desist from any form of malpractice so that their papers are not cancelled.

“Who said when you pass all your papers that will make you successful? Some of the biggest names in the world today did not complete all their academic papers but they are doing well in their chosen fields,” he said.

Rev. Dr Deegbe advised candidates by saying, “Know yourself, know the gifts God has given you and find ways of enhancing those gifts. Use them passionately and diligently and see where God will lead you.”

He, therefore, urged all the candidates to do their best and not make up their minds to cheat, adding: “Those of you who do not pass at the first attempt should try again and not give up.”

He called on parents and school authorities not to help their children to engage in any acts of illegality to achieve success in order to make their schools popular.

A total of 468,053 public and private final-year junior high school students will write this year’s BECE. The number consists of 241,148 males and 226,905 females.