He replaces Margaret Chan who will step down from her 10-year post at the end of June.



During her tenure, the WHO's response to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa was criticised for being too slow.



The agency was accused of missing key warning signs about the severity of the outbreak that began in December 2013 and ultimately killed more than 11,000 people.



Addressing the World Health Assembly shortly before the vote, Dr Tedros promised to respond to future emergencies "rapidly and effectively".

He also promised to stand up for the rights of the poor.



"All roads should lead to universal health coverage. I will not rest until we have met this."



His election was not without controversy.



He has recently been accused of covering up three cholera epidemics in Ethiopia but his supporters say this is untrue.



Dr Tedros said his vision as the new Director General was of "a world in which everyone can lead healthy and productive lives regardless of who they are or where they live".



He told delegates at the World General Assembly: "I promise I will get up every day, determined to make a difference... I am ready to serve."

CREDIT: BBC