Strive for excellence in academic activities

The Presiding Bishop of the Western West-Africa Episcopal District of the AME Zion Church, Rt Rev. Dr Hilliard Dela Dogbe, has advised children to stay focused and aim for excellence in their academic activities as they return to school.

“Children must also understand that when mummy scolds them for poor performance, it is not out of hatred or dislike but because they know they are capable of far more excellent work.

“Instead of getting angry or accepting that they cannot do better, why don’t children challenge themselves to study harder and do better,” he said in an interaction with the Junior Graphic.

One sure way to ensure that children make the most of the opportunity to gain education, Rt Rev. Dr Dogbe said, was through words of encouragement since “it costs nothing but ensures great results”.

He said such encouragement must be based on the firm conviction that children, irrespective of their previous performances are not dumb but rather have the hidden potential to excel and attain greatness with hard work and perseverance.

“Such sincere words of encouragement will instruct those who performed well to stay focused and empower others who failed to shake off the despair and fear and strive to do better,” he added.

Rt Rev. Dr Dogbe noted that parents and guardians would have to make quality time for their children this year, stressing that in the midst of their very tight schedules they should do their best to spend at least 30 minutes with their children each day catching up with them about their time at school.

“The advancement in science and technology has resulted in a situation where the current generation of children have all around them things which can make or unmake them; mobile phones, tablets etc and it’s important we supervise or have control over these modern gadgets which are accessible to our kids,” he added.